X-Terra Resources announces strategic collaboration with the University of New Brunswick

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the University of New Brunswick. This arrangement includes research and development work with Dr. David Lentz, Ph D, P. Geo, UNB's Research Chair in Economic Geology.

Dr. Lentz has extensive research experience in understanding the evolution of ore deposits of New Brunswick, including in the Bathurst mining camp. His current interests are concentrated on the relationship between the evolution of fertile granite emplacement and associated porphyry and skarn systems hosting copper-molybdenum-gold and tin-tungsten-molybdenum-gold mineralized systems.

Thus far, the Grog and Northwest properties under option by X-Terra Resources have highlighted epithermal hydrothermal gold mineralization in a geological environment distinctive from other orogenic gold-bearing quartz veins systems identified in the region. The geological teams recent field work has been focusing on the extensive porphyritic dyke swarms spatially related to the regional McKenzie Fault to track gold mineralization.

Michael Ferreira, President and CEO of X-Terra Resources states, "We are very happy to be working with Dr. Lentz and his research team at the University of New Brunswick, as it will enable X-Terra to move forward and gain tremendous geological insight and robust geological data to support our exploration approach moving forward."

Dr. David Lentz states, "This is an exciting area with significant gold and base-metal potential, especially given recent grassroots success in this region; we very much look forward to working closely with the X-Terra Resources team to enhance exploration success in Northwestern New Brunswick"

X-Terra Resources would also like to congratulate Troilus Gold Corp. on their new mineral resource estimate of 4.71 million indicated AuEq ounces and 1.76 million inferred AuEq ounces at their Troilus Gold Project, Québec (See Troilus Gold Corp's news release dated November 12, 2019), a project located adjacent to X-Terra's 93km2 Troilus East gold project.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

