Announcement of Cease Trade Order and Closing of Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia, - TheNewswire - November 13, 2019 - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that effective November 1st, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities as a result of a cease trade order ("CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file the following periodic disclosure:

1. annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019,

2. annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30,

2019, and

3. certification of annual filings for the year ended June 30, 2019.

The Company intends to file these disclosure documents within the next week.

Reinstatement to trading can occur only when the CTO is revoked and the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements.

In addition, as previously announced on Sedar, Jazz is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common and flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $70,000. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 21, 2019 in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is subject to Exchange final acceptance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rob Klenk Chairman of the Board, CEO Jazz Resources Inc.

For further information on this matter, please refer to the Company's website: www.jazzresources.ca or contact Rob Klenk at rob@jazzresources.ca

