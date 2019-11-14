Brixton Metals Drills 37.78m of 1.17 g/t Au at the Outlaw Zone, Including 12.00m of 3.28 g/t Au and 3.00m of 9.06 g/t Au at its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce additional analytical results from its 2019 phase two exploration program at its wholly owned Thorn Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. As part its 2019 Thorn program of 8,042m drilled, the Company drilled two holes at the Outlaw Zone for a total of 689m in holes THN19-159 and THN19-160. The analytical results reported below are from drill hole 159. The analytical results for drill hole 160 are pending. The Outlaw Zone is a large-scale intrusion-related sediment-hosted gold-silver target.



Highlights From the Outlaw Gold Zone

Drill hole THN19-159 intersected gold mineralization as follows:



• 37.78m of 1.17 g/t Au from 95.00m depth



• Including 12.00m of 3.28 g/t Au from 118.00m depth



• Including 3.00m of 9.06 g/t Au from 125.00m depth



• Including 1.00m of 22.00g/t Au

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The scale of the mineralized system at Thorn is impressive with two porphyry targets and a large-scale intrusion-related sediment-hosted gold-silver target already identified on this nearly 2,000 SQKM project. The consistent nature of the gold mineralization at the Outlaw Gold Zone is very encouraging. Based on geology, gold-in-soil and rock geochemistry and limited drilling, the Outlaw Gold Zone has a strike of 4.3km and a width of 1.5km.”

Mr. Thompson further stated, “The remaining drill results from the 2019 season shall be released as assays become available. All six drill holes from Chivas, our second porphyry target at Thorn, along with three drill holes from the Camp Creek porphyry target and the second hole drilled at Outlaw are still pending.”

Click here for Figure 1. Plan Map of Drilling

Table 1. Composite Assays for THN19-159

Hole From To Interval Au g/t ID (m) (m) (m) (g/t) THN19-159 95.00 132.78 37.78 1.17 including 118.00 130.00 12.00 3.28 including 125.00 128.00 3.00 9.06 including 127.00 128.00 1.00 22.00

All reported assays are uncut weighted averages and represent drilled core lengths. The true width of reported mineralization is unknown at this time.

Table 2: THN19-159 and 160 Collar Information

Hole Number Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) Elevation

(metres) UTM East

(metres) UTM North

(metres) Core

Size THN19-159 210 -65 391 1,705 632,585 6,490,368 NQ THN19-160* 135 -65 298 1,705 632,585 6,490,368 NQ

*Assays Pending

Drill hole THN19-159 was located approximately 4.2km Southeast of drill hole THN19-150 (see Company’s news release dated July 15, 2019 for analytical results in hole 150) and 1.1km East-southeast from drill hole THN14-128. THN19-159 was drilled to a depth of 391m at 210 degrees azimuth and -65 degrees dip. The top 23m of drill core from hole THN19-159 was lost due to poor recovery in a zone of intense alteration.

Mineralization in drill hole THN19-159 is hosted by intensely altered and silicified granodiorite and rhyodacite and occurs as fine grained pyrite and pyrrhotite which cut the broader interbedded siltstone and graywacke.

About The Outlaw Gold Zone

The Outlaw Zone represents a multi-kilometre long intrusion-related sediment-hosted gold-silver target. Mineralization is hosted within multiple horizons of sub-horizontal sediments (or siliclastics) as interbedded siltstone-graywacke with both stratigraphic and structural controls. Mineralization is also hosted in granodiorite and rhyodacite units. Early exploration work on the Outlaw Zone conducted by Chevron’s Mineral Division in the 1980’s entailed soil and rock geochemical surveys, trenching and a series of drill holes. Follow-up geological mapping and further geochemical work was conducted by Rimfire Minerals from 2000-2004. Brixton conducted further detailed soil-rock geochemical surveys and drilled a series of core holes at broad centres for about 450m of continuous strike on the west side of the gold-in-soil anomaly. Previous drilling by Brixton at the Outlaw Zone intersected 59.65m of 1.15 g/t Au, 5.64 g/t Ag from 76m depth in drill hole THN14-128 and 52.00m of 0.94 g/t Au, 5.95 g/t Ag from 78m depth and a second interval of 18m of 1.61 g/t Au, 12.31 g/t Ag from surface in drill hole THN16-132. During 2018, Brixton collected rock grab samples from the west end of the Outlaw gold-in-soil anomaly returning up to 39.4 g/t Au.

Historic drill hole 87DH002 intersected 225.85m of 0.27 g/t Au including 11.73m of 1.31 g/t Au (Source: BC Ministry Energy and Mines Assessment Report No. 16,310 dated September 1987) however, the precise location of this drill collar is uncertain.

Click here for Figure 2. Outlaw Gold Soil-Rock Geochemistry and Drilling Map

Click here for Figure 3. Outlaw Geology and Drilling Map

Click here for Figure 4. Outlaw Airborne Magnetics and Drilling Map

Table 3: 2019 Drill Results Status

Hole ID Drill Results Status THN19-150 Released July 15, 2019 THN19-151 Released October 30, 2019 THN19-152 Pending THN19-153 Released October 30, 2019 THN19-154 Pending THN19-155 Pending THN19-156 Pending THN19-157 Pending THN19-158 Pending THN19-159 Released November 14, 2019 THN19-160 Pending THN19-161 Pending THN19-162 Pending THN19-163 Pending

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Ms. Caroline Vallat, P.Geo., from GeoSpark Consulting Inc. conducted an independent QAQC review, which returned overall strong accuracy and precision of the analytical results.

Sealed samples were shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream. Analysis for gold was done by Fire Assay with AA finish. All other elements were analyzed by Four Acid Digestion with ICP-MS finish. Silver and base metal over-limits were analyzed by Ore Grade Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Mr. Sorin Posescu, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration for Brixton Metals and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About the Thorn Project

The wholly owned Thorn Project is a 1,973 square kilometer claim group located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km ENE from Juneau, AK with the southern claim boundary located near the Alaskan border and tide water. The project is within the traditional territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN), where in 2013 an Exploration Agreement was signed between the Company and the TRTFN. The Company has also engaged with the Tahltan First Nations Central Government.

The Thorn Project hosts a district scale Triassic to Eocene volcano-plutonic complex with many styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. The three main targets include the Chivas Zone, which is an important new, large-scale porphyry target and the Outlaw Zone, which is a large-scale intrusive-related sediment-hosted gold-silver target. Lastly, the Camp Creek porphyry target includes the Oban Zone, Talisker Zone and Glenfiddich Zone. Further information regarding the Thorn Project, including resource estimates, can be found in the Company’s technical report prepared by SRK Consulting dated December 12, 2014 and filed on SEDAR. The original discovery at the Thorn Project dates back to 1959 by the Kennco team.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

