Independence Gold Announces Discovery of Several New Gold Zones at the Nicoamen Property, BC

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to the announce results and findings from the summer exploration program at the Nicoamen Property (“the Property”), located in the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Results include the discovery of four distinct gold targets that host gold mineralization in chalcedonic quartz veins.



Highlights from each zone include:

Zone / Target Size (m) Notes Gold (g/t) * Zak 235 x 100 Several parallel chalcedonic quartz veins 3.91 Zak East - Single vein discovered at target site 4.46 Nicoamen River 100 x 50 Cluster of chalcedonic veins 1.44 North Zone - Single quartz vein specimen 0.67 *highest values

Overview of Field Activities

Comprehensive mapping of the Property took place over several phases between May to October 2019 using a team from SGDS Hive Consultants. A total of 41 samples were collected from vein and country rocks exposed at surface. Samples with gold (“Au”) values greater than 0.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) were all derived from chalcedonic quartz veins with dark sulphide bands, which have been defined as belonging to a ‘low sulphidation epithermal’ style deposit. The veins are found cross-cutting volcanic rocks of the Lower Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group and the later Eocene Kamloops Group. Samples collected from the Property returned grades of up to 4.46 g/t Au and were found at several locations across the property.

A ground-based magnetic survey was also completed by DRM Exploration Services which covered the central area of the property. Results indicate an arcuate feature striking northwest to southeast and likely represents the faulted, unconformable contact between the Permo-Triassic Mount Lytton intrusive complex to the south and the Lower Cretaceous volcanics to the north. The quartz veins located in the four zones strike parallel to this contact zone, and either occur as singular veins (i.e. Zak East) or multiple parallel veins (i.e. Zak). It is believed that additional veins are present in these areas but are obscured by overburden, therefore each target remains open.

Zak Zone

The Zak Zone consists of several parallel-striking veins within volcanic rocks and granodioritic dykes. Each vein exhibits dark sulphide bands within chalcedonic quartz, a classic low-sulphidation texture. The site is also a “Mineral Showing” (MinFile Number 092ISW131), where in 2005 samples from trench DZT05-3 assayed returned up to 2.27 g/t Au and averaged 1.77 g/t Au over 3.5 meters (“m”). Sampling in 2009 returned values up to 0.52 g/t Au across 4.9m, including 3.19 g/t Au across 0.2m. In 2004, a float sample of iron- stained angular chalcedonic quartz, taken 600 meters northwest of the main zone, assayed 64.87 g/t Au.

Observations in the field suggest that the Zak, Zak East and Nicoamen River Zones are all a part of the same system of parallel shears that follow the contact defined in the magnetic work. Further infill sampling will be undertaken to determine if the veins and associated grades are continuous.

Future Exploration

Exploration results from the Nicoamen Property have provided information of a much deeper level of understanding of the geology and the mineralizing potential. Through the winter period, Independence Gold will pursue relevant permits and community approvals to drill test several target zones in 2020.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

