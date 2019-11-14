Rio Tinto Continues to Report Near Surface and Multiple Copper / Silver Horizons at Forum's Janice Lake Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, November 14, 2019 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce that it has received further positive assay results from three more holes on the Janice target at the Janice Lake sedimentary-hosted copper project, drilled by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC"). Copper/silver mineralization has been expanded along strike from 270 metres to 600 metres and multiple mineralized horizons continue to be discovered at depth on the Janice target.

Highlights from the three holes are:

JANL0009 - 0.40% Cu and 9.0 g/t Ag over 41.4 metres from 24.2 to 65.6 metres depth along with 0.96% Pb and 8.4 g/t Ag over 34m from 11 to 45 metres depth

JANL0006 - 0.16% Cu over 5 metres from 47 to 52 metres depth, 0.73% Cu over 6.5 metres from 75.5 to 82 metres depth, 0.21% Cu over 14m from 227 to 241m depth, 0.12% Cu over 36 metres from 276 to 312m and 0.19% Cu over 6 metres from 352 to 358m

JANL0010 - 0.27% Cu over 12 metres from 215 to 227 metres depth

Drill Hole Summary (Figure 1 & 2; Table 1)

Hole JANL0006 was drilled to a depth of 363 metres and intersected numerous layers of copper mineralization within psammitic to psammo-pelitic gneisses and conglomerates down to 358 metres. JANL0006 was the furthest west of a three-hole fence that includes holes 0007 and 0008 (to be reported), the fence being designed to investigate the multiple magnetic highs in the Janice target area (Figure 2).

Hole JANL0009 was drilled to a depth of 168 metres and is a follow-up hole (up-dip) to hole JANL0005 (see news release dated October 9, 2019). The core shows a zonation of 34 metres of lead grading 0.96% Pb starting almost at the top of the hole, overlapping 41.4 metres of copper grading 0.40% Cu. Zinc is present, but only in moderate amounts (up to 2m of 0.1% maximum).

Hole JANL0010 was drilled to a depth of 300 metres and was collared approximately 500 metres southwest of holes 0005 and 0009, testing the lithologies on the west side of what appears to be a major lineament represented by a magnetic low (Figures 1 and 2). Weak copper mineralization for 12 metres was intersected at a depth of 215m to 227m within the lower conglomerate formation.

With these three holes, the mineralized zone at the Janice target is now a minimum of 600m in strike length, 200m in width at surface, and has an estimated true thickness varying from several metres to more than 55m, present in several stratigraphic layers. Drill holes were orientated to crosscut the stratigraphy as close as possible at right angles, as the copper is interpreted to be mostly stratabound.





Table 1: Assay results from Janice target

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/49737_table1.jpg

*True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

A complete set of drill results to date and a plan map have been posted to the Home Page of Forum's website at https://forumenergymetals.com/ All drill core samples have been sent to ALS Global in Vancouver, BC for assay. Ken Wheatley, P.Geo. and Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.





Figure 1: Location of the Target Areas on the Janice Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/49737_bf05bc286433db51_004full.jpg





Figure 2: Drill Hole Locations on the Janice Target Red dots are the three Rio Tinto holes reported in this release.JANL0005 (yellow dot) was previously reported. Assays from five holes are pending.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/49737_bf05bc286433db51_005full.jpg

Quality Control/ Quality Assurance

Core samples were sawed in half, keeping the half with the reference line for orientated core in the box. Samples averaged 2 metres in length through the mineralized zone, 4 metres in length in the unmineralized zone, however these lengths varied depending on stratigraphy, alteration or mineralization. Standards were introduced after every 20th sample, using a high grade, low grade or unmineralized, depending on the surrounding core. Duplicates were also introduced on every 20th sample, quartering the core. Blanks were used for the first sample of the hole and at the beginning and end of a mineralized interval, using certified rose quartz. The first two holes of this drill program had blank material inserted after every sample that had visual chalcocite and native copper to determine the potential smear effect. This would allow to modifications in the sample preparation for future holes in this program. A 4-acid digestion was used on the samples at ALS lab in Vancouver, followed by analysis by ICP-MS (the ME-MS61L package). Higher grade samples will be run again through copper screen using the coarse reject material.

Janice Lake Summer Exploration Program Summary

RTEC completed a 4,318 line kilometre high resolution airborne magnetic survey over the entire 52 km length of the property and drilled 21 holes totalling 5,209 metres this summer under an Option Agreement to earn an 80% interest in the Janice Lake project by spending $30 million in exploration. Nine holes have been completed on the Jansem target, nine on the Janice target and three on the Kaz target (Figure 1). Results from the remaining holes will be reported once received from RTEC.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:



NORTH AMERICA



Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 778-772-3100



Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development

cchristy@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 250-863-0561



UNITED KINGDOM



Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director

burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 074-0316-3185

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49737