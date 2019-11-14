Happy Creek Completes Surveys at Rateria-West Valley Copper Property, British Columbia

November 14, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on exploration work on its 100% owned mineral Rateria and West Valley properties located in the Highland Valley mining district of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has completed a 3-dimensional induced polarization (IP) survey at two areas of the West Valley property called the PIM and Abbott prospects. In addition, the Company's 2012 airborne magnetic survey of the entire West Valley property is undergoing a geophysical inversion to help interpret major structures and the potential location and depth of younger, less-magnetic phases of the batholith that are thought to have developed the known porphyry copper deposits in the district. Airborne high-resolution photography of the Rateria-West Valley property and geological mapping and prospecting were also completed. Geological work located several new copper showings and other prospects without any work completed since around 1970. Results and interpretation of work completed to date are pending.

About the Rateria and West Valley property

The Rateria and West Valley mineral property are contiguous and total approximately 244 square kilometres that adjoin and surround the southern side of the Highland Valley Copper mine property, Canada's largest base metal mine. The property is underlain predominantly by the Guichon batholith which hosts four porphyry copper deposits with commercial production continuing for over 50 years.

Happy Creek has discovered two new copper zones thought to have near-term resource potential and are located approximately 6.5km southeast of the active Highmont open pits, part of the Highland Valley copper mine operation. Drilling by the Company in Zone 1 and 2 has returned 95.0 metres of 0.67% copper and 152.5 metres of 0.35% copper, 0.12 g/t gold, respectively. Drill grades appear consistent with currently mined deposits in the district and the zones are open.

The combined 244 Km2 Rateria and West Valley property is approximately 90% covered by glacial till, however at least 25 known copper prospects occur and these as well as the area in between remain under-explored. The property is thought to be a quality copper exploration asset within a highly productive mineral district.

More detail on the Rateria-West Valley property can be found on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

David Blann, P.Eng., Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release. Results or information from an adjoining property does not infer that similar results or information will or does occur on the subject property.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address capital costs, recovery, grade, and timing of work or plans at the Company's mineral projects. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Statements also include those that address future mineral production, reserve potential, potential size or scale of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, potential type(s) of mining, potential grades as well as to Happy creek's ability to fund ongoing expenditure, or assumptions about future metal or mineral prices, currency exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries and grades, favourable operating conditions, access, political stability, obtaining or renewal of existing or required mineral titles, licenses and permits, labour stability, market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, anticipated costs and expenditures. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of Happy creek and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information on risks and uncertainties can be found within Financial Statements, Prospectus and other materials found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Happy creek has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Happy creek withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

