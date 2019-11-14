Falco Announces Election of Directors

Menü Artikel
MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2019 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 10, 2019, were elected as directors of Falco.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders on November 13, 2019 are set out below:

ITEM No1
Nominee		 Votes Cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of Votes Cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
of Votes
WITHHELD
Mario Caron 63,503,131 77.36 18,582,280 22.64
Bryan A. Coates 65,683,046 80.02 16,402,365 19.98
Paola Farnesi 65,442,686 79.73 16,642,725 20.27
Luc Lessard 65,691,186 80.03 16,394,225 19.97
Angelina Mehta 65,442,686 79.73 16,642,725 20.27
Chantal Sorel 81,622,616 99.44 462,795 0.56

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

ITEM No2 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of Votes Cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
of Votes
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 87,619,369 99.85 128,607 0.15

Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution with respect to the approval of the Corporation’s existing long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:

ITEM No3 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of Votes Cast
FOR		 Votes
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
of Votes
AGAINST
Ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation’s existing LTIP 62,557,050 76.21 19,528,361 23.79

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. The Corporation has 207,878,736 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-261-3336

Amélie Laliberté
Coordinator, Investor Relations
418-455-4775
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


