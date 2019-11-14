Discovery Harbour Completes Property Option Payment on Caldera Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, November 14, 2019 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) is pleased to announce that it has completed the third anniversary Advance Royalty Payment of US$75,000 to Genesis Gold Corporation, pursuant to the Caldera Property Option Agreement originally announced on November 23, 2016 and April 3, 2017.

Located at the junction of the prolific Northumberland and Walker Lane gold belts in southern Nevada, the Caldera Gold Project covers over 30 square kilometres and hosts low-sulphidation epithermal-style gold, identified by shallow drilling, and pathfinder mineralization over a significant area measuring approximately 6 km by 2.5 km.

Mark Fields, President and Chief Executive Officer, notes: "We are pleased to be working with Genesis Gold Corporation on the Caldera Gold Project, which represents an untested bonanza-grade epithermal system at depth. Discovery Harbour has now made an aggregate of US$175,000 in Advance Royalty Payments, demonstrating our faith in the merits of the project. We are excited by the imminent start of detailed soil sampling on a number of the targets at Caldera as we prepare to drill test the Caldera property for a high-grade epithermal deposit at depth."

The 100% optioned Caldera Gold Project was generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corporation, a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the Western United States (www.genesisgoldcorp.com), the foundation of which are the claims first staked by Zsolt Rosta.

Please refer to the Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. website for further details and results at: www.discoveryharbour.com.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is a Canadian TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSXV: DHR) focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties, with a strategic focus on gold projects, in order to enhance shareholder value. Its current focus is the Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold project in southern Nevada.

