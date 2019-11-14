TerraX Announces Nomination of Laurie Gaborit as a Director at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2019 - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:TXR) (Frankfurt:TX0) (OTC Pink:TRXXF) is pleased to announce that Laurie Gaborit has agreed to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 17, 2019.

Ms. Gaborit has over 30 years of combined work experience in mineral exploration and investor relations and corporate communications. Most recently, she was Vice-President Investor Relations at Detour Gold Corp. She was a key member of the management team from the company's initial public offering in 2007 to its successful transformation from exploration company to intermediate gold producer within a seven-year period, with a commensurate increase in market capitalization from $120 million to over $3 billion during that time period.

Prior to joining Detour Gold, she provided strategic investor relations and corporate communications services to a number of junior mining companies, including High River Gold Mines and Rio Narcea Gold Mines. Ms. Gaborit started her career as a geologist for Aur Resources, Cambior and Romarco Minerals. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology (Honours).

In 2019, she was the recipient of the CIRI Belle Mulligan Award for leadership in investor relations. She currently serves on the Board of Monarch Gold Corporation and the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI).

Gerald Panneton, Executive Chairman, stated: "On behalf of the Terrax Board of Directors, I am very pleased to nominate Ms. Gaborit for election as a Director at the Meeting and we look forward to welcome her to the Board. Her experience in the global mining industry as a seasoned investor relations professional with a strong technical background will be a valuable addition to the Board as we increase our exploration efforts to grow our flagship Yellowknife City gold project from the current 735,000 Inferred ounces announced recently."

About TerraX

Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

On November 4, 2019, TerraX announced an Inferred mineral resource of 735,000 ounces of gold for the YCG Project, consisting of a pit constrained Inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes averaging 1.4 g/t for 523,000 ounces of contained gold and an underground Inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million tonnes averaging 5.7 g/t for 212,000 ounces of contained gold.

