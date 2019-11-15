Star Diamond Corporation Receives Notice From Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Under Option to Joint Venture Agreement

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received notice from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") advising the Corporation that RTEC has provided notice for the exercise of all four options under the Option to Joint Venture Agreement entered into in 2017. The Corporation is reviewing the notice and the report of expenditures provided with the notice and will provide further information following the completion of that review.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond Corp. is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". The Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star - Orion South Diamond Project) are located in central Saskatchewan in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corp.