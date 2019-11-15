Miramont Terminates Certain Option Agreements at Cerro Hermoso

Vancouver, November 15, 2019 - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") announces that in order to preserve capital, it has decided to terminate the option agreements for the Lucia Josefina I, Haariana II and An An concessions of its Cerro Hermoso project in southern Peru. The Company has retained the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Milenios 32 concessions (the "Milenios Concessions") of the Cerro Hermoso project. The Milenios Concessions encompass an area of 329.57 hectares covering the southern part of the Cerro Hermoso diatreme breccia pipe.

Miramont continues to work with the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines to advance its Lukkacha project towards granting of the Supreme Decree. Miramont is currently well-funded and continues to review high-quality, drill-ready gold and gold-polymetallic exploration opportunities in Peru.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's two projects are Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha, both located in southern Peru.

