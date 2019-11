Integra Resources Increases Bought Deal Financing to C$22.0 Million

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2019 - Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; OTCQX:IRRZF) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Public Offering”) of common shares to approximately C$22.0 million.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of Public Offering Common Shares under the Public Offering at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Public Offering will be approximately C$25.3 million.

The net proceeds from the offerings will be used to fund exploration and pre-feasibility level study expenditures at the DeLamar Project and for general corporate purposes.

The Public Offering is expected to close on or about December 4th, 2019.

The Company anticipates closing on the non-brokered private placement with Coeur Mining Inc. on November 25, 2019 (the “Strategic Placement”). The Strategic Placement will consist of the issuance of 5,760,236 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.15 per share.

The Public Offering and Strategic Placement are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the 1933 Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



