Search Minerals Closes Debt Financing

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2019 - Search Minerals Inc. (“Search” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SMY), is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2019, the Company closed its debt financing transaction, pursuant to which the Company was advanced an unsecured loan of $200,000 (the “Loan”) from an arm’s length party. The Loan has a one year maturity date from the date of issuance, repayable at any time without penalty and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly.



Pursuant to the Loan, the Company issued 4,000,000 warrants (the “Bonus Warrants”) to the lender, with each Bonus Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for one year at a price of $0.05 per common share. All securities issued pursuant to the Loan will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the loan will be used for short-term working capital purposes. No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Loan. The Loan and the Bonus Warrants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

