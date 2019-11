Classic Minerals Ltd: Market Update

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) would like to inform the market that they are in the process of completing the drilling program as per details below:- 21 RC holes for 1570m at Kat Gap;- 7 RC holes for 640m at Lady Ada;- 3 RC holes 270m of at Stormbreaker;- All RC samples delivered to the lab for assays;- Diamond drilling is ongoing with no samples submitted for assay yet;- The Company expects to receive assay results within the next two weeks.To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BIIK2Q0Y





About Classic Minerals Ltd:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Classic Minerals Ltd.





