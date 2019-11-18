Nova Minerals Ltd: Divests Interests in HPA Project

Melbourne, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) are pleased to advise that the company has divested its interest Halcyon Resources Pty Ltd, which owns the Tambellup Kaolin Project to Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX:AX8) for an initial consideration of 1,335,600 ordinary shares of AX8 and subsequent milestone shares.Further details of the sale are included in the announcement made by Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX:AX8) and can be found here:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0E8L7WZMThe company remains solely focussed on its strategy to upgrade and expand its gold resource inventory at its district scale Estelle Gold Project and pursue its fast track cash flow strategy from the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project held in majority Nova owned Snow Lake Resources. We will update the market on developments in due course.





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:



Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au