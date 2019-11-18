Fireweed Zinc Receives Upgraded Permit for Macmillan Pass

VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2019 - Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce receipt of a Class 4 Land Use Permit for the Macmillan Pass Zinc Project in Yukon, Canada. The Class 4 permit applies to the parts of the property covering the main deposits at Tom, Jason and End Zones. It replaces a Class 3 permit and allows a larger and more ambitious work program with up to a 150-person camp, larger and more extensive exploration programs, and sets out environmental, wildlife, infrastructure, reclamation and First Nations heritage requirements for ongoing work.



CEO Statement

Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald stated, “We are very pleased to have received the Class 4 permit through a well-defined procedure that included First Nations consultations. We are grateful to our partners in the Ross River Dena Council, the Liard First Nation and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun for their review and feedback throughout this process. With this upgraded Class 4 permit we have a drill and permit ready project for larger and more ambitious work programs going into the future with clearly defined rules setting out our responsibilities on the project.”

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on base metals and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes option agreements on large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

