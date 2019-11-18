Lithium Chile Updates Turi Drilling Program and Announces Rig Mobilization

Calgary, November 18, 2019 - Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the first drill pad on the company's Turi exploration prospect is anticipated to be completed this week and that mobilization of the drilling rig contracted with Big Bear Drilling out of La Serena Chile is also anticipated to commence towards the end of the week. Lithium Chile expects to collar and begin drilling their first reconnaissance hole on Turi early the week of November 25th 2019. The first drill hole will test the greater than 300 metre thick core of a large well defined high conductivity TEM geophysical anomaly underlying at least 63 square kilometres of the Turi property. Near surface brine samples taken by Lithium Chile from the area above the TEM anomaly contain lithium values ranging up to 590 mg/l and moderate to low magnesium to lithium ratios of 7.8.

Lithium Chile has contracted Montgomery and Associates Consultores Limitada ("Montgomery and Associates") from Santiago to assist with both the drilling and sampling program on Turi based upon their extensive experience in lithium exploration. Montgomery and Associates has developed most of the current Resources and Reserves definitions used for lithium brines in National Instrument 43-101 reports. They will assure QA/QC control in our sampling techniques.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile comments, "We are extremely pleased that we are finally able to commence our exploration program on our Turi prospect. With the challenges facing our industry today the initiation of our second exploration project in Chile is a major success for Lithium Chile. I am proud of our team in Chile and we see this program as a significant opportunity to add shareholder value ."

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 166,150 hectares covering sections of 14 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via e mail: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Jeremy Ross, VP Business Development, at (604) 537-7556 or via email: jeremy@lithiumchile.ca . Chilean contact is Terry Walker, VP Exploration at (011) 562 2455-6473 or via email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

