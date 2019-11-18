Metals Creek Resources Agrees to Sell Its Option On The Garrison Project To O3 Mining

Toronto, November 18, 2019 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the company) is pleased announce that the company has entered into an Asset purchase agreement with O3 Mining Inc. to sell 100% of the right to its option on the Garrison Project located in Garrison Township approximately 35 kms north-northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario to O3 Mining.

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, The aggregate purchase price (the "Purchase Price") payable by O3 Mining to Metals Creek for 100% of the Option shall be $250,000 and shall be satisfied by the issuance from treasury of O3 Mining of such number of Purchaser Shares as is equal to the Purchase Price divided by the issue price of $3.88 per Purchaser Share. In addition O3 Mining will assume the responsibility of fulfilling the liabilities of the original agreement with the owners. (See MEK news release dated 31 May 2018).

Following closing of the transaction Metals Creek will retain a half percent (0.5%) NSR which can be purchased anytime by O3 Mining for $140,000.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

