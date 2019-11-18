GSP Intersects Mineralization in Two Drill Holes at Olivine Mountain Project and Expands Drill Program to Six Holes From Five

VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2019 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the “Company” or “GSP”) is pleased to provide the following progress update on the initial diamond drilling program at its 3021.87 hectare Olivine Mountain Project in Southwestern British Columbia. GSP had anticipated drilling one 100-meter hole in the vicinity of the Asp 14 showing; however, drilling at this location was expanded to include a second 100-meter hole. Drill core from the two drill holes at Asp 14 has been logged and split, and samples are currently being shipped to the laboratory for assay. The drill rig has now been moved approximately 1.5 kilometers Southeast where it is currently testing four separate targets with four ~200-meter vertical holes. The current initial drill program is now expected to total six drill holes, up from five previously.



The two completed holes have intersected mineralized rock that was observed as a partially altered fine-med grained gabbro of the Tulameen mafic/ultramafic complex. Zones of pyrite, chalcopyrite, and malachite mineralization ranging from disseminated to semi massive have been identified within an approximately 20 meter thick siliceous shear zone.

GSP President & CEO Simon Dyakowski stated: “We are pleased to have intersected mineralization on the first two holes of the drill campaign in the area of the Asp 14 showing. Assay results of the mineralization in this area will be key in determining follow-on work in subsequent phases of exploration. Weather conditions continue to be conducive to drilling, as such we have been able to modestly expand Phase 1 drilling with the additional drill hole at Asp 14.”

Qualified person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Christopher I. Dyakowski, P.Geo, a director of the company and a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property.

Contact Information

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

