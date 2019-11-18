American Battery Metals Corporation Participates at Benchmark Intelligence Minerals Week

Highlights Strategic Initiatives with Industry Executives and Peers

INCLINE VILLAGE, November 18, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, attended the 2019 Benchmark Minerals Intelligence Minerals Week in Marina del Rey, CA.

Minerals Week is the premier lithium ion battery and electric vehicle supply chain event focused on the key battery raw materials of lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. The event, hosted and run by the team at Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, featured participants and global experts in the battery metals and renewables markets. Battery recycling was also heavily discussed as a short-term necessity in terms of e-waste, but also as a long-term solution to supply shortages.

Minerals Week 2019 included participants and speakers from the United States Department of State, SQM, Lithium Americas, Piedmont Lithium, Jervois Mining, Rio Tinto, Pilbara Minerals, Pulead Technology, Standard Lithium, Tesla, General Motors, and many more.

American Battery Metals Corp.'s head of Business Development and Government Affairs, Doug Nickle, represented the company at the 3-day event. "Minerals week was energizing and filled with exclusive thought leadership in the battery metals space. It was the perfect venue to learn, and to showcase American Battery Metals Corporation's circular, closed loop vertical strategies for the supply chain," he said.

An overarching topic at the conference addressed conflicted investor sentiment in the battery metals market. While demand projections are skyrocketing, investment in new and emerging exploration and mining projects has not kept pace, deflating pricing and causing concerns about supply shortages.

There are a handful of factors for this general investor confusion, according to Sam Jaffe, Managing Director of Cairn Energy Research Advisors. "...there's been a number of developments that have been pessimistic in terms of the market," he said. "Electric vehicle sales in China have dramatically dropped … our forecasts in China are being pulled back near term because of electric vehicle sales."

But Jaffe is also optimistic about market growth in the near term. "For 2020, we forecast we will be over 200 (gigawatt hours) produced and consumed - in 2030 that number is 1.6 (terawatt hours)." he stated.

Among the companies in attendance at Minerals Week, American Battery Metals Corporation established itself as unique, with its strategic plan addressing the challenges facing the battery metals supply chain. American Battery Metals Corp. is in aggressive exploration of its lithium claims in Railroad Valley, NV, having just completed a first-of-its-kind aerial and magnetotelluric survey covering 2000 sq. miles within the Western Nevada Basin, which will further enhance the Company's drill program.

American Battery Metals Corp. also gained considerable attention for its recent Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge award for battery recycling. While working closely in an incubator program with BASF, American Battery Metals Corp. is rapidly moving toward the 2020 launch of its proprietary battery recycling technology and scalable pilot plant.

