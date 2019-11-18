Troubadour Completes Drill Program and Stakes Additional Ground at the Amarillo Project, Southwestern B.C.

Vancouver, November 18, 2019 - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC PINK: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the drill program on the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Cu-Au Porphyry project in southwestern B.C. ("Amarillo") as announced on October 28, 2019.

The drill program at Amarillo focussed on two previously developed high priority target areas refined by this year's ground exploration and a re-evaluation of the geophysics and vectoring signatures from the initial drill program. A total of 1,075m of diamond drilling was completed in a total of four holes. Three holes, all drilled from the same drill pad, targeted an IP chargeability anomaly and magnetic anomalies coincident with a strong overlying Cu-Mo-Bi-Te soil geochemistry anomaly. The targeted IP chargeability anomaly forms part of the Trench Anomaly Target previously drill tested approximately 300 metres to the north. The remaining drill hole tested the Cap Anomaly, a strong resistive cap overlying a strong IP chargeability. Assay results are anticipated to be received in early 2020.

As a result of preliminary observations obtained during this program, the Company has staked an additional 519 hectares of ground that is contiguous to the southern boundary of the Amarillo claims and increases the total size of the property to 4,697 hectares.

Amarillo Project

The Amarillo project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in this world class porphyry camp in decades. The multiple overprinting anomalies (e.g. soil geochem, prospecting and geophysical anomalies) established over the last couple of years, compound the potential for a major discovery. Last year's drill program was of limited extent, focussed on a small region of the Project area and did not drill the most prospective signatures.

The Amarillo Project consists of eight (8) mineral tenures totalling 4,697 hectares and is situated within the heart of a major mining district. The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring mining operations; such as the Brenda Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry mine located 10 kilometres to the north that produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and 2 tonnes of gold over a twenty-year mine life (source: Brenda Mines website).

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

