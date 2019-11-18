HAWKEYE Closes First Tranche of $500,000 Flow-Through / Non-Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 18, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for and closed upon the first tranche of a non-brokered flow-through unit and non-flow-through unit financing originally announced on September 23, 2019 (news release No. 326 - 2019). HAWKEYE closed the first tranche by issuing 1,000,000 flow-through-units at a price of 0.05 per unit ("Flow-Through-Unit) and 3,380,000 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.05 per unit ("Common Unit") for total proceeds of $219,000 (CDN).

Each Common Unit consists of one non-flow through common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of twenty-four months expiring November 15, 2021.

Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company and one half of a transferable share purchase warrant, with each such full warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of twelve (12) months expiring November 15, 2020.

If the Issuer's common shares have a closing price of $0.20 (CDN) or more per share for ten consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation shall be entitled to give notice to the holders of the warrants issued pursuant to the Flow-Through Units and Common Units that such warrants will expire thirty days from the date of mailing of such notice or the news release of such notice, unless such warrants are exercised before the expiry of that period, and in such event all unexercised warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the last day of such thirty day period. None of the warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be listed for trading.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital, trades and exploration expenditures.

The shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring March 15, 2020.

The Company has until November 28, 2019 to close upon the balance of the private placement totaling $281,000.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

