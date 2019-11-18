Select Sands to Release Q3 2019 Earnings on November 20, and Host Conference Call on November 21

November 18, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTC: SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday November 20, and host a conference call with investors on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST).
Details of the conference call:
Date: Thursday November 21, 2019
Time: 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST)
North America dial-in number: 1-844-750-4869
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5277
There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.
About Select Sands Corp.
Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' has a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:
Zigurds Vitols
President & CEO
Phone: (844) 806-7313
Investor Relations
Arlen Hansen
SNS@kincommunications.com
Phone: (604) 684-6730
Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!