Select Sands to Release Q3 2019 Earnings on November 20, and Host Conference Call on November 21

November 18, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTC: SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday November 20, and host a conference call with investors on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST).

Details of the conference call:

Date: Thursday November 21, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST)

North America dial-in number: 1-844-750-4869

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5277

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' has a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO

Phone: (844) 806-7313

Investor Relations

Arlen Hansen

SNS@kincommunications.com

Phone: (604) 684-6730

