Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - November 18, 2019 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) announces that it has closed the debt settlement originally announced on October 31, 2019. The debt settlement consisted of the issuance of 9,272,560 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding indebtedness of $463,628. All of the securities issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a hold period in Canada until March 16, 2020.

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

The Company currently owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam project in British Columbia. Management of the Company believes there are significant opportunities for expansion of the resource base laterally, at depth and by infilling known zones. Additionally, there are untested exploration targets ready for potential discovery. The Company intends, subject to financing, to aggressively advance further exploration of the Woodjam Project.

