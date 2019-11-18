Blackham Resources Ltd: London International Roadshow Presentation

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) are pleased to provide the London International Roadshow Presentation November 2019.Summary- Free-milling production delivering strong operational cash flow. Operational Improvements are now being consolidated with strong Sep'19 quarter and Oct'19 performance expected to continue throughout the financial year- Balance sheet improvement continuing- Completed "right sizing" of mining, cost cutting initiatives and operational improvements- Low cost, low risk, near-term interim expansion to initial 100-120koz pa gold production, initial 6 year mine life and targeting +10 years- Allows Blackham to focus on mining its highest margin reserves with flexibility to process free milling and sulphide ores- An opportunity remains to extend open pit mine life and convert large underground Resources (18.5Mt @ 4.8g/t Au for 2.9Moz) into Reserves- Pathway to ~250,000 oz pa with low operating cost and long mine life in a Tier 1 mining jurisdictionTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/029TYEL7





About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





Source:



Blackham Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations Mobile: +61-419-537-714