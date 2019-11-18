Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Resignation of Director





Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 18, 2019 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("FCO.V") (TSXV:FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Peter Hawley has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective November 16, 2019 in order to pursue other opportunities.

John H. Harper, Chairman stated "On behalf of the Company and the Board, we wish to thank Mr. Hawley for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours".

About Fabled Copper Corp,

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSXV:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa copper property located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eugene A. Hodgson, President

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (604) 805-6600

ehodgson@fabledcopper.com

