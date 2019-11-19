Major Changes at Typhoon Management

LAVAL, Nov. 18, 2019 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX: TYP) (the company) is proud to announce the arrival of two new experienced directors on its team.



Misters Ghislain Morin and Yves Dufour join the Typhoon team to replace David Secours and Paul Antaki who have left the management of Typhoon. The company thanks Mr. Antaki and Mr. Secours for the services rendered to Typhoon. Mr. Ghislain Morin has extensive mining experience having been involved in mining at Métanor Resources Inc. from 2002 to 2017 as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and for Allican Resources Inc. from 1997 to 2004. Mr. Morin will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Typhoon Company (CEO).

Mr. Yves Dufour is a graduate specializing in hunting and fishing fauna, and he worked for 35 years as a wildlife officer for environment Ministry. Mr. Dufour is also a seasoned investor in the field of mining exploration. Mr. Dufour will serve as Typhoon Secretary Treasurer.

Typhoon's management also wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Lemay, a well-known mining businessman who has managed several public companies. Mr. Lemay will serve as Chief Financial Officer of Typhoon (CFO).

