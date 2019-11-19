Orosur Mining Inc.  Annual Option Issuance

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX: OMI) (AIM: OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 1,460,000 stock options (“Options”) to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company’s Remuneration Committee.

ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,245,000 Options and the balance equivalent to 215,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant, which shall vest in three equal parts: the first part immediately and the second and third parts on November 14, 2020 and November 14, 2021, respectively.

All Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.05 per common share, on or before November 14, 2024. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur’s shares on November 14, 2019 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers Options Granted Total Options Total Shares Ownership¹ Robert Schafer 115,000 315,000 - - H.D. Lee 100,000 775,000 64,386 0.04% Ignacio Salazar 215,000 2,114,544 723,000 0.48% Victor Hugo 75,000 75,000 - - Ryan Cohen 75,000 685,000 231,452 0.15% Total 580,000 3,964,544 1,018,838 0.68%

Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued and outstanding

Note 2: Pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, individual notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them is contained at the end of this press release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Full name of person Dealing Robert Schafer Horng Dih Lee Ignacio Salazar Victor Hugo Ryan Cohen 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status Chairman of the Board Director CEO & Director CFO VP, Corporate Development & Corporate Secretary b) Initial Notification/Amendment Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc. b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options to subscribe for new ordinary share of no par value b) Identification code CA6871961059 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options Volume(s) Price(s) i. 115,000 i. C$0.05 d) Price(s) and volumes(s) ii. 100,000 ii. C$0.05 iii. 215,000 iii. C$0.05 iv. 75,000 iv. C$0.05 v. 75,000 v. C$0.05 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume Volume(s) Price(s) - Price 580,000 C$0.05 f) Date of the transaction 14 November 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005974/en/

Contact

Orosur Mining Inc.

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Stephen Wong

Tel: +44 (0)20 3 470 0470