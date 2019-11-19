Black Tusk Resources Inc. Initiates Data Compilation For Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) (OTC PK:BTKRF) (Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of the McKenzie East Project located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec and has commenced data compilation.

The McKenzie East Project comprises 2 claim groups separated by 1 kilometre. The larger northern group totals 1,964 hectares over 42 claims, with the south totalling 178 hectares over 4 claims.

The McKenzie Break Project that is currently under exploration by Monarch Gold Corp. is within 2 kilometres west of the Company's McKenzie East Project. In June 2018, Monarch reported a pit-constrained indicated resource of 939,860 tonnes grading 1.59 grams gold, and an underground indicated resource of 281,739 tonnes averaging 5.90 grams gold(1).

"The Company is pleased to have acquired mineral claims located within the Val d'Or area of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt. The presence of advanced exploration projects within close proximity, combined with favorable regional geology, provides evidence to support continued exploration on the McKenzie East Project claims." said Richard Penn, CEO of the Company.

The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent properties (including the McKenzie Break Project) is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Company's McKenzie East Project.

To date, exploration on the McKenzie East Project area has been limited, the Company will be undergoing a review of the project database in advance of planning for the 2020 exploration season.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

References

NI 43-101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., and Daniel Gaudreault, Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and Christian D'Amours, P.Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a Canadian exploration company developing gold-focused projects in world class mineral regions, British Columbia's Slocan Mining Division and Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

