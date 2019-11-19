Yamana Commences Drill Program at Latin Metals Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on the Organullo Property (“Organullo” or the “Property”), located in Salta Province, Argentina. The Organullo Property is 100% owned by Latin Metals. Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”), through a subsidiary, has been granted an option (the “Option”) to acquire an initial 70% interest in the Property (see news release dated October 22, 2018).



During 2019, Yamana funded an extensive mapping, rock sampling and soil sampling program (Figure 1) establishing geochemical anomalies over a strike length of approximately 8km. A diamond drill program has commenced on the Property and Yamana plans to complete approximately 3,300m of diamond drilling for a total of 16 exploration drill holes (Figure 2).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2ac6b86-ed26-4b11-b1b8-c7576e469e7c

Figure 1: Results of Yamana’s 2019 Rock and Soil Sampling Programs

Yamana Exploration to Date in 2019

Yamana completed significant work during 2019, including collection of more than 1,000 rock samples, 150 soil samples, and detailed geological mapping over more than 1,000 hectares.

Results of rock and soil sampling received from Yamana at the end of Q3 confirm the existence of a geochemical anomaly over approximately 8km strike length, with the highest-grade surface samples clustered over a 3.5km strike length over Organullo Ridge and the NW Target. Individual rock samples in this area range from below detection up to 8.94 g/t gold. Soil sampling was utilized as a screening tool in select areas where rock outcrop is scarce. A number of anomalies were identified by soil sampling including the South Extension area where soil samples range from below detection up to 1.26 g/t gold.

More than 2,000m of historical drill core has been re-logged and more than 80 samples collected and analyzed by Terraspec®. Drill core logging focused on characterization of high-grade and low-grade zones.

Yamana commenced drilling following the issuance of a drill permit and water use permit, with a total of 16 drill holes planned for approximately 3,300m. The majority of drill holes will be located on Organullo Ridge, testing a strike length of approximately 1,100m, with a single exploratory drill hole planned for the NW Zone (Figure 2). Areas slated for future exploration include the Southwest Extension and Gaucho zones (Figure 1).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8070d90-3d12-401a-af6b-d83eb48b1b0e

Figure 2: Yamana’s Planned Diamond Drill Program

Option Agreement with Yamana

Under the terms of the Agreement, Yamana may exercise the Option by the (i) preparation and delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects(“NI 43-101”) that reports an aggregate Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of a minimum of 1,000,000 gold-equivalent ounces^ by the 6th anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement; (ii) completion of property-related expenditures of at least US$5,000,000 in the aggregate; and (iii) cash payments of US $1,250,000 in the aggregate. Yamana shall be responsible for funding all exploration expenditures incurred during the Option period.

Upon the exercise of the Option, Yamana and Latin Metals shall be deemed to have formed a joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) with the initial joint venture interests being 70% as to Yamana and 30% as to Latin Metals, provided that prior to or concurrently with the exercise of the Option, Yamana shall have a top-up right (the “Top-up Right”) to acquire an additional 5% interest in the Project (being 75% in aggregate) by making a cash payment to Latin Metals equal to US$3.00 per gold equivalent ounce of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources reported in the PFS.

Yamana and Latin Metals shall each fund exploration and/or development work programs in proportion to their joint venture ownership percentage, provided that if either party contributes less than its proportionate interest to a work program, that party's interest in the joint venture shall be adjusted in accordance with the party's contribution. If, as a result, such party dilutes their interest to 10% or less, the diluted party’s ownership interest shall automatically convert to a 2% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty. The non-diluting party may repurchase 1% of the NSR royalty within 30 days of a production decision being made on the Project for US$5,000,000.

^ Gold equivalent ounces means (i) the number of gold ounces defined as a Measured Mineral Resource, an Indicated Mineral Resource plus (ii) the number of ounces of silver defined as a Measured Mineral Resource, an Indicated Mineral Resource expressed as equivalent ounces of gold, calculated at a ratio of 66:1 (all terms as defined in NI 43-101).

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 4,500,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to various employees and consultants of the Company and its affiliates. The Options entitle the holder to purchase Shares at a price of $0.13 per Share for a period of 36 months from the issue date.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders are exposed to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Among the Company’s asset portfolio, key assets include the Organullo Gold project; a 100%-owned property in which Yamana Gold Inc. is earning an initial 70% interest through various work commitments and cash payments.

