Westhaven Appoints Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Janice Davies as Corporate Secretary effective immediately.



Ms. Davies has been engaged in administration and corporate secretary services and systems development for public resource companies for over thirty years. She is a graduate of Sir George Williams University Secretarial Business Program in Montreal. Ms. Davies has specialized her career in the resource sector and has been Corporate Secretary to several companies

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 35,000 hectares (350 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com.

