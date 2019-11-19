Orsu Metals Doubles the Mineralized Footprint of Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2019 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final trenching and drilling results of the 2019 exploration program at its Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation.

Highlights:

New mineralized clusters were identified at Kozie North, Peak Klyuchi, Sergeeva, increasing the footprint of the gold mineralized system to 2x1 km

2019 drilling and trenching at Kozie, Klyuch West and Zone 23 West suggests reshaping of some mineralized zones

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration of Orsu commented: "The assays from 2019 drilling and trenching doubled the mineralized footprint at Sergeevskoe. In combination with the maiden resource envelope and conjugated mineralization that extends off the Sergeevskoe Property onto the neighbouring Klyuchevskoe deposit to the east, the overall size of the mineralized envelope reached 3x1 km at this world class gold system. It remains open to the west and north."

Based on 2019 drilling (3555.45 m in 14 holes) and trenching (2794.8 m in 14 trenches) exploration program Orsu identified new, and extended previously recognized, mineralized zones at its Sergeevskoe gold project (Figure 1).

New mineralized zones were discovered at Peak Klyuchi, Sergeeva and to the north of Kozie, with individual veins varying in length from 250 to 425 m and more than 200 m to a depth.

Orsu also tested Zone 23 West, the deep parts of Intermediate and Kozie domains, with results in several instances reshaping and increasing the extent of gold-mineralized veins. These results demonstrate an increase of the mineralized footprint to 2x1 km (Figure 2). Structurally, gold mineralization at Kozie, Peak Klyuchi, Klyuchi West and Intermediate domains occurs in northwest-trending quartz-tourmaline-sulphide veins obliquely controlled by major west-east-trending dextral strike-slip faults. The Shirotnyi fault also controls swarms of sulphide-quartz veins, generally trending west to east, but also forming splays extending to the south at Adit 5 and in the western domain of Zone 23.

Figure 1. An outline of the 7.6 sq km Sergeevskoe license area with location of principal gold prospects and adjacent Klyuchevskoe open pit. The area of 2017-2019 exploration works is outlined in red. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Figure 2. A sketch map of newly identified or reshaped targets at Sergeevskoe in comparison with the Klyuchevskoe mineralized footprint. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Based on these results Orsu is planning to update a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at Sergeevskoe.

Table 1 shows gold-mineralized intercepts. All widths are core or channel width. True width is not known at this time but is estimated at ~70%. All assay values are uncut.

Table 1. Mineralized intercepts in 2019 drillholes and trenches at Intermediate, Adit 5 West, Zone 23 West, Kozie South, Kozie, Kozie North, and Sergeeva domains (above 0.5 g/t Au cut-off).



Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t)

Domain Drillhole

SDH19-83 (501.05 m)

Azimuth 180, Dip 57 85.75 87.1 1.35 0.69 1.2 Intermediate 105.75 107.95 2.2 1.83 2.44 160.3 161.3 1.0 0.63 1.4 311.1 312.3 1.2 2.42 1.5 315.7 318.1 2.4 0.6 1.15 335.25 337.25 2.0 0.67 18.9 343.85 347.4 3.55 0.91 15.94 377.0 377.65 0.65 5.82 1.0 393.95 398.05 4.1 0.78 0.46 431.6 435.45 3.85 0.42 0.41 440.8 443.05 2.25 1.08 1.2 456.15 457.35 1.2 0.58 0.6 480.25 481.55 1.3 1.11 1.0 486.4 487.65 1.25 11.0 0.8 Trench

STR19-52 (170 m)

Azimuth 0 111.0 114.8 3.8 0.76 3.48 Intermediate 167.5 169.2 1.7 2.89 5.44 Drillhole

SDH19-91 (217.85 m)

Azimuth 220, Dip 54 32.7 49.8 16.1 0.6 0.31 Adit 5 West 140.35 141.55 1.2 0.6 0.5 152.5 153.7 1.2 0.65 0.5 Trench

STR19-51 (175 m)

Azimuth 35 1.0 16.0 15.0 0.77 2.77 Adit 5 West 20.5 21.7 1.2 1.36 2.5 107.5 108.7 1.2 0.7 - 127.0 131.0 4.0 0.76 - 135.0 139.0 4.0 1.23 0.74 143.0 144.0 1.0 1.13 - 148.0 165.0 17.0 1.24 0.69 169.0 174.0 4.0 0.69 0.95 Drillhole

SDH19-93 (150.95 m)

Azimuth 130, Dip 55 15.6 18.9 3.3 0.83 0.77 Zone 23 West 48.35 49.35 1.0 1.05 0.9 55.55 56.8 1.25 0.51 1.0 74.3 77.9 3.6 0.61 1.32 113.0 117.0 1.25 0.66 1.32 Trench

STR19-43 (316 m)

Azimuth 0 86.0 88.0 2.0 0.83 1.15 Zone 23 West 165.0 166.0 1.0 0.91 1.7 171.0 172.0 1.0 0.53 - 187.0 188.0 1.0 1.24 2.4 191.0 195.0 4.0 0.59 2.63 213.0 214.0 1.0 0.82 1.5 233.0 234.0 1.0 0.53 1.9 240.0 241.0 1.0 0.63 2.4 245.0 260.0 15.0 0.95 13.19 Trench

STR19-44 (97 m)

Azimuth 0 23 27 4 0.77 1.03 Zone 23 West 33.5 37.5 4 0.49 0.79 44 46 2 1.04 6.35 52 56 4 0.52 0.58 65 75 10 1.44 1.75 80 97 17 0.67 1.99 Trench

STR19-45 (188 m)

Azimuth 0 72 81 9 1.74 2.59 Zone 23 West 84.2 85.1 0.9 1.51 1.1 107 113.4 6.4 1.55 30.93 124 128 4 0.86 1.3 135 140 5 0.5 0.53 Drillhole

SDH19-85 (252.2 m)

Azimuth 0, Dip 55 46.7 50.75 4.05 2.85 4.72 Kozie South 79.0 80.3 1.3 6.01 3.1 144.4 145.6 1.2 1.36 1.7 222.15 223.45 1.3 0.58 1.9 Trench

STR19-53 (145 m)

Azimuth 0 8.0 9.0 1.0 0.65 1.0 Kozie 26.4 33.8 7.4 1.12 1.36 64.5 65.5 1.0 1.16 4.0 99.8 100.7 0.9 0.74 2.9 134.0 141.0 7.0 1.33 2.97 Drillhole

SDH19-86 (203.3 m)

Azimuth 35, Dip 55 9.1 11.5 2.4 0.61 2.36 Kozie North 16.6 18.45 1.85 0.85 3.31 57.6 58.65 1.05 1.16 2.5 115.45 116.45 1.0 1.74 2.5 Trench

STR19-47 (265 m)

Azimuth 0 47.5 50.0 2.5 1.78 3.07 Kozie North 68.3 69.3 1.0 0.53 2.0 83.7 87.0 3.3 0.5 6.19 119.0 120.0 1.0 1.45 1.1 163.0 164.0 1.0 0.5 1.1 168.5 171.5 3.0 0.62 1.23 194.0 195.0 1.0 0.72 2.5 205.0 207.0 2.0 1.72 0.8 218.0 221.0 3.0 0.74 0.87 Trench

STR19-48 (160 m)

Azimuth 0 5.8 6.9 1.1 0.5 3.9 Kozie North 25.0 27.0 2.0 1.18 20.3 86.0 88.0 2.0 1.34 1.3 106.0 109.0 3.0 1.47 1.63 115.0 118.0 3.0 1.67 2.67 122.0 126.0 4.0 0.8 4.55 129.0 131.7 2.7 0.89 7.53 138.5 140.5 2.0 0.85 2.78 Drillhole

SDH19-92 (239.4 m)

Azimuth 180, Dip 55 27.85 28.7 0.85 1.38 28.7 Sergeeva 89.5 90.5 1.0 0.96 11.6 105.9 106.7 0.8 1.51 2.7 182.8 183.9 1.1 1.3 3.0 188.55 189.65 1.1 1.71 2.6 206.3 208.15 1.85 0.94 130.37 Trench

STR19-50 (151 m)

Azimuth 0 4.2 6.0 1.8 0.64 7.42 Sergeeva 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.56 20.6 42.7 43.7 1.0 0.51 13.3 48.0 49.0 1.0 0.59 3.5 62.0 64.0 2.0 0.59 15.3



The above intercepts are based on a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off for compositing of the mineralized intervals, with maximum 2 m core length of 0.3-0.5 g/t Au mineralization included into a mineralized interval. Composited intervals in drill holes are presented uncapped. The assays for some drill holes and trenches are pending.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the project including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all channel and drill core samples. Duplicate samples were inserted after every 20 samples. All standard samples were inserted once per 20 samples. Blanks were also inserted once per 20 samples and consisted of the previously assayed barren granitoid rocks.

Samples were submitted directly to the SGS Vostok and ALS laboratories in Chita, Russia, which are both independent from Orsu, for sample preparation and analysis. Analysis for Au is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption ("AA") finish and with a gravimetric finish for samples exceeding 10 g/t Au. Results published are from the gravimetric finish if above 10 g/t Au and from the AA finish if lower than 10 g/t Au.

Qualified Person

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company's Director of Exploration, Ph.D., MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, verified and approved the exploration information disclosures contained in this press release.

