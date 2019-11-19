Goldcliff Extends Underground Sampling at Nevada Rand

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports geologic consultants specialising in old mine workings have accessed, mapped and sampled the lower levels of the Nevada Rand shaft and the upper levels of the Number 2 shaft at the Lone Star mine. Additional sampling on the 250-foot level of the Nevada Rand shaft demonstrates the continuity of strong grade silver and gold mineralization. Sampling around old ore chutes in the southeast extension of the mine returned 491g/t silver with 5.6 g/t gold (one metre rock chip sample) and 208 g/t silver with 5.29 g/t gold (grab sample from ore chute). The 250-foot level contains the most stoped areas in the mine. Raises and stopes follow the structure for 75 metres along a northwest-southeast strike. Mined areas on the 250-foot level extend to the southeast much further than at the 150-foot level above and at the level below. This suggests potential for new mineralization to the southeast, both up and down dip.



The Lone Star workings are approximately 150 to 575 metres east of the Nevada Rand shaft and are comprised of three shafts. Goldcliff consultants accessed the middle or Number 2 shaft and were able to map and sample extensive drifting on the 135-foot level. The length of the drift along the vein is 324 metres. Most of the drift follows a quartz vein, and although mineralized, the lack of stoping suggests the miners of the era found the grade insufficient to support shipment to a mill for processing. Break-even costs in the early 1900's were around $10/ton (0.5 oz/ton gold equivalent). This presents an opportunity on the Nevada Rand property to develop this mineralization as it may be of economic interest at today's metal prices.

The Lone Star shaft was developed to a depth of 550 feet (183.3m) with levels approximately every 100 feet (33m). A partial blockage at the 135-foot level (45m) has temporarily slowed progress toward a thorough analysis of the workings but completion is anticipated in the coming months.

From the mapping so far and previous reports it is postulated that most of the ore that was shipped from the Lone Star claim group was recovered from the 3rd shaft or easternmost mine which remains untested at this time. Results from sampling on the 135-foot level should be available in four to six weeks.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

