Grande Portage Announces Gold Recoveries of up to 98.2%

Vancouver, November 19, 2019 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical testing recently conducted on samples collected in August, 2019 from the Herbert Gold Project located in southeast Alaska.

Highlights include:

The combined gravity+flotation gold recoveries on samples #54543 and #54546 were 98.2% and 96.9%, respectively.

The grade of sample #54543 averaged 5.04 gpt/gold (0.147 ounces per ton) and 5.0 gpt/silver and sample #54546 averaged 18.09 gpt/gold (0.528 ounces per ton) and 10 gpt/silver (0.292 ounces per ton).

Combined gravity+flotation silver recovery (average of two tests each) was 91.7% on sample #54543 and 93% on sample #54546.

These two samples were collected from two different veins on the Herbert property and submitted to Bureau Veritas Minerals, Richmond, B.C. for metallurgical testing. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company.

Sample #54543 was taken from a 1.59 meter channel cut perpendicular across the Main Vein outcropping in its west-central portion. The second sample (#54546) was taken from a surface exposure of the Deep Trench Vein near the western end. It consisted of a 1.65 meter channel sample taken with a rock saw perpendicular to the vein.

Two process options were tested for each sample, one being the combination of gravity+flotation and the other being gravity+flotation plus cyanidation of the flotation concentrate. Samples for flotation concentrate cyanidation test were ground to a target size P80 105 µm and the gravity+flotation test samples were ground to two sizes-P80 105 and 150 µm. Results showed that both test samples responded extremely well to the cyanidation and the gravity+flotation processes at both grind sizes. Significantly, the simpler gravity+flotation tests (as opposed to the tests with addition of cyanidation of the flotation concentrates) returned better recovery percentages for gold-98.2% vs. 91% and 96.9% vs. 92.6% for samples #54543 and 54546 respectively.

Ian Klassen, Grande Portage's CEO remarked, "These metallurgical results are a very important development for our project. The combined gravity & flotation recovery of gold averaging >99% of the higher-grade and >97% of the lower-grade material and >90% of the silver are an outstanding feature to what makes the Herbert look so attractive. These results, in addition to previously published metallurgical findings, represent a significant milestone for the Company in its advancement of the project".

The qualified person for this news release is Mr. Carl Hale, P.Geo. Mr. Hale is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold Property situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold Property, subject to a 5% NSR in favour of the underlying property owners. The Herbert Gold Property has an amended and restated NI 43-101 technical report by DRW Geological Consultants dated June 13, 2019 completed showing an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,880,500 tonnes containing 606,500 oz of gold at 10.03 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 553,400 tonnes containing 251,700 oz of gold at 14.15g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off.

The Herbert Gold property is largely underlain by a quartz diorite which hosts an expansive, complex mineralized fault/fracture system containing numerous mesothermal quartz-sulfide gold veins. The major targeted veins in this system are open to length and depth. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs and ground reconnaissance confirm the identification of major elements of a significant mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets for further exploration.

