Goldsource Mines Appoints Drew Anwyll to Board

Vancouver, November 19, 2019 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Anwyll, P.Eng, to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective November 18, 2019.

Mr. Anwyll is a mining engineer with over 25 years of broad experience in both head offices and operations. During his career in the gold mining industry, he has worked in both open pit and underground mines across Canada, South Africa, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands in operations/production, project management and construction, project start-up and corporate development. He has previously served as Senior Vice President - Technical Services and Vice President of Operations at Detour Gold Corporation along with senior management level positions at Placer Dome, Barrick Gold and Allied Gold. Mr. Anwyll is a Professional Engineer (Ontario) and holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree of Engineering from McGill University.

Yannis Tsitos, President, stated, "We are very pleased that Drew Anwyll is joining our Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of technical and corporate expertise to Goldsource. Drew is a successful and highly experienced executive with a diverse operational background. We are confident that our mix of experienced directors provides continuity in the strength of the Company's leadership, good governance, and technical ability to move forward on decision-making for the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, SA."

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to Mr. Anwyll for the purchase of 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a five-year term expiring November 18, 2024. The stock option grant is subject to regulatory approval.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos

President

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact: Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President

Fred Cooper, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760

Fax: +1 (604) 694-1761

Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email: info@goldsourcemines.com

Website: www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49866