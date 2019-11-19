New Pacific Announces the Appointment of Dr. Mark Cruise as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark Cruise to the position of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).



Dr. Cruise is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Trevali Mining Corporation (TSX: TV) (“Trevali”). Under his leadership, Trevali grew from an initial discovery to a top-ten global zinc producer with operations in Peru, Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia with a resultant market capitalization in excess of CAD $1.4B. Prior to Trevali, Dr. Cruise held multiple positions in Europe and North America with Anglo American plc as a poly-metallic commodity specialist. He has previously served as the Vice President, Business Development and Vice President, Exploration of Cardero Resources Corp. Dr. Cruise holds a Doctorate and Bachelor degrees in Geology from the University of Dublin, Trinity College and is a professional member of the Institute of Geologists of Ireland and the European Federation of Geologists.

“On behalf of New Pacific, we welcome Mark to our team,” said Dr. Rui Feng, Chief Executive Officer and Director of New Pacific. “We’re excited to secure the services of someone with his level of experience and calibre. Mark will be an incredible addition and his involvement should be very beneficial to our shareholders.”

“While currently transitioning from the discovery phase, I am incredibly excited to work with Rui and the team on our Silver Sand Project and other initiatives in the region,” said Dr. Mark Cruise, COO. “The coming months will be exciting for both management and shareholders as we deliver on various near to medium term catalysts and execute on our shared vision to create the next major silver developer.”

About New Pacific

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada.

For further information, contact

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Gordon Neal

President

Phone: (604) 633-1368

Fax: (604) 669-9387

info@newpacificmetals.com

www.newpacificmetals.com

