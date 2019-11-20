Giyani Announces Grant of Stock Options

OAKVILLE, Nov. 20, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted, effective November 19, 2019, an aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant, being today. 700,000 Options will vest on achieving certain operational milestones, with 1,300,000 Options vesting immediately.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

