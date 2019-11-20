Evrim Reports Drilling Results from Ball Creek

VANCOUVER, November 20, 2019 - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSXV:EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") announces results from a recent drilling program completed by exploration partner Golden Ridge Resources (GLDN) ("Golden Ridge") on the Company's Ball Creek project in northwest British Columbia. Golden Ridge completed 1,095 metres of diamond drilling in two holes in the Main and Goat zones and collected over 4,500 soil samples on the property.

Exploration Results

Drill hole MZ-19-01, a step-out hole at main Zone, intersected 291.5 metres grading 0.14% copper, 0.48 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 0.95 g/t silver

Drill hole GZ19-01, the first drill hole completed in the Goat zone returned 108 metres grading 111 ppm molybdenum and 3.70 g/t silver from albite-altered volcanic rocks

About the Ball Creek Project

The Ball Creek Project is a large, 524 square kilometre concession covering both copper-gold porphyry and epithermal gold-silver prospects in the Golden Triangle near Highway 37 and the 287 kV Northwest Transmission Line in northwestern British Columbia. Ball Creek contains four separate porphyry copper-gold systems distributed across the project and hosted in similar geological settings as the Red Chris, KSM and Spectrum/GJ mineral deposits. Previous exploration has focused on targets within the Ball Creek Porphyry system; whereas the Mess Creek, More Creek and Rainbow porphyry prospects remain largely unexplored (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Ball Creek Project with porphyry copper-gold prospects highlighted. Golden Ridge's Hank property and Williams porphyry prospect are highlighted in orange and yellow, respectively.



Main Zone mineralization is hosted in a sub-vertical, northeast-striking porphyry complex that is 400 metres wide and 1,300 metres long. Alteration is centered on the porphyry complex and consists of a core of sodic and potassic alteration overprinted and flanked by sericite-dominant alteration.

Main Zone Drill Results

Golden Ridge's drill hole MZ-19-01 was completed as a southwest step-out to previous drilling at Main Zone (Figure 2) and intersected 291.5 meters of 0.48 g/t gold, 0.14% copper and 0.95 g/t silver. MZ-19-01 collared into quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) altered volcanic rocks at surface and, at 114 metres downhole, progressed into potassic-altered volcanic rocks with increasing copper values before crossing a fault and ending in propyllitically-altered volcanic rocks (Figure 3).

Table 1 - Main Zone Drill Results

Length (m)

Dip (deg) Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) 393.00

-80o MZ-19-01 15.5 307.0 291.5 0.48 0.139 0.95 including 165.0 307.0 142.0 0.52 0.202 1.30 and 174.0 213.0 39.0 0.568 0.255 1.40



1 The intervals reported in these tables represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals. All gold values are uncut.

Goat Zone Drill Results

Goat Zone is located approximately four kilometres south of Main Zone in an area marked by anomalous copper geochemistry over an area that measures 500 metres by 600 metres (Figure 4). Golden Ridge hole GZ-19-01 is the first drill test of the Goat Zone and recorded anomalous molybdenum and silver values in albite-altered volcanic rocks. The albite alteration and anomalous molybdenum are indicative of deeper portions of a porphyry system and have been interpreted by Golden Ridge to be the deeper peripheral expression of the Main Zone.

Table 2 - Goat Zone Drill Results

Length (m) Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)2 Mo ppm Ag (g/t) Dip (deg) 702 GZ-19-01 450 507 57 89 3.80 -55o and 552 660 108 111 3.70

2 The intervals reported in these tables represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals. All gold values are uncut.

Golden Ridge also completed a property-wide reconnaissance program at Ball Creek during the 2019 field program and collected approximately 4500 soil samples and 60 rock samples.

Figure 2: Map showing outline of the Main Zone porphyry complex, historic drilling and the location of Golden Ridge hole MZ-19-01.

Figure 3: Golden Ridge cross section showing results from hole MZ-19-01.

Figure 4: Map showing outline of copper-in-soil anomaly at Goat Zone and the location of Golden Ridge hole GZ-19-01.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control Procedures

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled by Golden Ridge personnel. Prior to shipment to ALS Global sample preparation facility in Terrace, B.C., certified reference material standards, blanks and field duplicates were inserted at a ratio of approximately one in every 10 drill core samples. Samples were prepared in Terrace by crushing the entire sample to 70 per cent passing minus two millimetres, riffle splitting off one kilogram and pulverizing the split to better than 85 per cent passing 75 microns. After preparation in Terrace, the prepared pulps were shipped to ALS Global's analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C.

Gold assays are determined by ALS's AuAA23 fire assay method which reports results in parts per million (equivalent to grams per tonne). Any samples equal to or higher than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed by metallic screen method (Au-SCR24).

Base metal assays are determined by ME-MS41 aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES/MS finish method, which reports results as parts per million (ppm). All analyses that reach the 10,000 ppm overlimit of ME-MS41 are reanalyzed with an ore-grade method. The analytical results are verified with the application of industry-standard quality control and quality assurance procedures.

Qualified Person Statement

Evrim's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed by Dave Groves, Vice President, Exploration for Evrim. Mr. Groves is a Certified Professional Geologist (#11456) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim Resources is a mineral exploration company whose goal is to participate in significant exploration discoveries supported by a sustainable business model. The Company is well financed, has a diverse range of quality projects and a database covering substantial areas of Mexico and portions of southwestern United States. The Company's projects are advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value. Evrim's business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company's exploration expertise and existing projects.

