Heatherdale Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) announces that the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-Consolidation common shares will be effective on November 22, 2019, and trading of the Company's common shares on a consolidated basis on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") will commence at the opening on such date.

The Consolidation has been approved by the TSX-V, and a related bulletin will be issued by TSX-V on November 20, 2019. The new CUSIP number will be 42245Q208 and the new ISIN number will be CA42245Q2080. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to shareholders advising that shareholders should surrender their existing share certificates (representing the pre-Consolidation common shares). Each existing share certificate will be deemed, for all purposes, to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. The Consolidation was undertaken to better position the Company to pursue its business plan or attract potential financing or investment. Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 183,296,886 common shares outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 36,659,377 common shares outstanding.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its mine development opportunity at the Niblack Project in southeastern Alaska.

