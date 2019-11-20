Tri Origin Welcomes New Directors

Aurora, Ontario - TheNewswire - November 20, 2019 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has been strengthened by the addition of three new directors; Glenn Nolan, Mark Petersen and Jerry Blackwell. All three have been involved in mineral exploration and the mining industry in Canada and internationally for many years and bring varied and extensive backgrounds to the Board. These additions will take effect December 1, 2019 and signal a commitment by the Company to a program of revitalization and growth in the future.

Glenn Nolan is a member of the Missanabie Cree First Nation, a former Chief and the first Indigenous person to serve as president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Presently Glenn is Vice President, Government Affairs Noront Resources that is developing a nickel and copper deposit in Ontario's Ring of Fire. He has been involved in the mining sector for more than four decades. He has long been an advocate for sustainable, inclusive mineral development in Canada and globally. He continues to provide advice and support to indigenous communities and governments seeking to better understand opportunities in mining.

Mark Petersen, MSc, MBA, is a professional geologist and mining industry executive with an extensive background in company building and corporate leadership. His experience ranges from early greenfields exploration and discovery to fast track project development to brownfields reserves replacement at operating mine sites. He has been a key contributor, manager and leader to new deposit discoveries, M&A acquisitions and mine start-ups in North America, Latin America and Australia. Over the past number of years Mark has been Vice President Exploration for New Gold Inc and prior to that for Metallica Resources Inc. He gained valuable earlier experience in progressive roles with LAC Minerals USA Inc, Bond Gold Inc. and St Joe Gold Inc.

Jerry Blackwell is a professional geologist and self-employed consultant based in Vancouver. He has worked in the mining exploration industry for 45 years and has extensive greenfields and brownfields exploration experience worldwide with a current focus on new projects in Latin America, the western USA and Canada. Jerry has previously acted as an officer and senior executive for both Toronto and Venture-listed companies and continues as an ad hoc technical advisor and qualified person.

The Company also reports that Dr Alan Galley has resigned from the Board due to time commitments and pursuit of personal interests however he will continue with the Company on its advisory committee. Dr Galley has served as a director since January, 2014 and his assistance in moving the Company forward through a period largely dominated by resource market decline has been greatly appreciated. We wish Alan every success in his future endeavours. We are pleased that Alan will continue to provide valued advice and technical input to the Company through his role as an advisor.

Additionally, the Company is changing its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). The Company's contract with Marrelli Support Services of Toronto has expired and the Board would like to thank Jing Peng for the time he has dedicated to the Company over the past few years. The CFO position is now being discussed with experienced candidates. The Company intends to have a new CFO in place for the start of 2020 to assist with identification of business development opportunities as well as the preparation of the Company's financial statements and regulatory documents.

Further additions to board and management may be made. Shareholders will be kept up to date with these developments.

For information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tri Origin's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tri Origin from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.