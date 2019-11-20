Katanga Mining Announces Change in CEO Position

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2019 - Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announces that the board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Mark Davis to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of November 19, 2019. Mr. Davis was designated to act as CEO by Glencore International AG ("Glencore") pursuant to the management services agreement between the Company and Glencore entered into in January 2019. Mr. Davis replaces Mr. Jeff Gerard as CEO and has assumed Mr. Gerard's seat on the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Davis has almost two and a half decades of experience in global mining companies, working within Australia, Africa and South America. Prior to joining Katanga, he was the Executive General Manager of MMG's operational and growth objectives in Africa, Australia, and Asia. Prior thereto, Mr. Davis had general management responsibility for BHP Billiton's aluminum smelting operations in South Africa. Mr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgical Engineering from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.

Hugh Stoyell, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Mark as CEO and look forward to working with him to continue driving Katanga's business and operations. We thank Jeff for his contributions to Katanga, and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, these assumptions are not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

