Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors, PDMR and PCA Share Dealings in Company

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, November 21, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF) (TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director of the Company, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited (person closely associated with Mr. Robert (Bob) Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific) and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn.

On 18 November 2019, Mr. Dacomb acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 192.00p per share.

On 20 November 2019, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a person closely associated with Robert Stan, acquired 6,250 Shares at a price of 184.00p per share.

On 20 November 2019, Mr. Flynn undertook some portfolio management and sold 6,213 Shares at a price of 184.00p, Mr. Flynn's daughters, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, acquired 3,883 Shares at an approximate price of 184.77p and 2,330 Shares at an approximate price of 184.51p respectively. In addition, Mr. Flynn reinvested dividends of 120 Shares at a price 183.88p and Mrs. Louise Flynn, Mr. Flynn's spouse, reinvested dividends of 20 Shares at a price 184.43p. As a result of these transactions, the net addition in total Shares held by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated with him was 140 Shares.

All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Dacomb is 20,000 Shares, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited and persons closely associated is 257,265 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 36,336 Shares, representing 0.01%, 0.15% and 0.02% respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Graeme Dacomb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

192.00p

10,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

10,000

192.00p

e.

Date of the transaction

18 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

184.00p

6,213

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

6,213

184.00p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

183.88p

120

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

120

183.88p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Louise Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

184.43p

20

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

20

184.43p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Emily Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

184.7761p

3,883

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

3,883

184.7761p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Charlotte Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

184.5109p

2,330

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

2,330

184.5109p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Spruce Bluff Resources Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Persons closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

184.00p

6,250

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

6,250

184.00p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 November 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

BMO Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7664 8020

Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers


Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.


SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



