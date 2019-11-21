Benchmark Attends the London, UK 121 Mining Conference During Nov 20 and 21, 2019

Edmonton, November 21, 2019 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") cordially invites you to visit us at the London 121 Mining Conference held at the Etc. Venue County Hall, London, England on Wednesday November 20 and Thursday November 21, 2019.

The 121 Conference facilitates discussions of metals trends and investment opportunities within the natural resource economy. The Conference connects leading mining companies with over 400 institutional and sophisticated investors.

Benchmark will discuss results to date from its recently completed 11,000 metre drill program, the path forward to grow a multi-million ounce gold-silver mineral resource and a 25,000 metre resource expansion program for 2020.

For more information about the conference please visit: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

