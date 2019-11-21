Granite Creek Copper to Acquire Significant Interest in Copper North Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2019 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: GCX) (“Granite Creek”) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 26,146,233 common shares of Copper North Mining Corp. (TSX.V: COL) ("Copper North"), representing approximately 30% of the outstanding Copper North shares, in consideration for 10,529,663 common shares of Granite Creek.



The Copper North shares are being acquired pursuant to the “private agreement exemption” of applicable securities laws. Granite Creek is entitled to rely on the exemption because the shares will be acquired from not more than five vendors and the value of the consideration payable for the Copper North shares is not greater than 115% of the market price of the shares (determined in accordance with applicable securities laws).

Tim Johnson, Granite Creek CEO stated: “We believe this acquisition will be accretive to Granite Creek shareholders as the adjoining claim blocks of both companies share many synergies including common geology, infrastructure and expanded exploration potential. We look forward to delivering more information about this acquisition and the on-going results from Granite Creek’s recent exploration programs in the Minto Copper District, over the ensuing weeks and months.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Stu Copper-Gold project located in the Yukon's Minto Copper District. This 115 square kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto Copper-Gold Mine to the north and Copper North's advanced-stage Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver project to the south. The Stu project has excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek and the Stu Copper-Gold Project can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

