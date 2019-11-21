Menü Artikel
Alcoa Joins International Council on Mining and Metals

11:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum, today announced that it has been accepted as a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an organization focused on enhancing the industry’s contribution to society with safe, fair and sustainable practices.

Alcoa is a recognized leader in sustainability, with certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative and inclusion in the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, where the Company was recently recognized as the aluminum industry leader.

“Our membership in ICMM gives us an opportunity to learn, define and share best-in-class mining practices through a common set of international standards,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. “Alcoa is focused on delivering value through our strategic priorities, which includes a focus on advancing sustainably, and we are working to leverage our extensive experience to win in an evolving marketplace that will demand sustainably and responsibly produced materials.”

In bauxite mining, Alcoa has been recognized for using advanced practices through all stages of operations, including industry-leading rehabilitation methods in areas of high biodiversity value. The Company operates bauxite mines in Brazil and Australia and has joint venture mines in Guinea and Saudi Arabia.

Tom Butler, CEO of ICMM, said membership into ICMM includes a rigorous third-party assessment to ensure compliance with the organization’s Sustainable Development Framework. He said: “I am delighted to welcome Alcoa to the International Council on Mining and Metals, and we look forward to learning from its significant sustainability experience, particularly in the area of biodiversity.”

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.



Contact

Investor Contact
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact
Jim Beck
412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com


