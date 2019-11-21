EnviroLeach Completes E-Waste Plant Commissioning - Preliminary Production Commences

VANCOUVER, November 21, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE), a global leader in innovative and eco-friendly precious metal extraction from E-Waste and mineral ores, together with it's minority JV partner Mineworx Technologies (MWX), announces the completion of commissioning of the EnviroCircuit E-Waste recycling plant.

Preliminary commercial production has commenced at the EnviroCircuit E-Waste processing facility located in Surrey, BC, Canada. Starting with a single shift per day, the Company will incrementally increase process throughput to 5 tonnes per day of printed circuit boards by January 1, 2020. Additional shifts will be added to achieve the targeted plant capacity of 20 tonnes per day (6,000 tonnes per year) by end of June 2020.

During commissioning, EnviroLeach has also successfully implemented improved mechanical processes and systems, which enable the treatment of complete IT components, such as set top boxes, modems, power supplies, switches and routers. The Company has also completed the installation of a new patent pending process for the enhanced recovery of chemical ingredients and rinse water treatment. This newly developed process not only optimizes economics, it also ensures a sustained zero water effluent operation.

EnviroLeach management continues to focus on establishing additional key partnerships for both high value E-waste feedstock and joint ventures worldwide. Over the last eight weeks, management has generated measurable interest from several domestic and international OEM's and E-waste recyclers.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO comments: "We are excited to enter the revenue stage of our operations and the positive response from global electronics manufacturers, OEM's and recyclers is very encouraging. We are in a unique situation within a rapidly expanding and under-developed sector. The results of our extensive commercial market analysis demonstrate a vast emerging global market now estimated to exceed 110 million tonnes annually by 2026. OEM's and E-waste recyclers worldwide are increasingly seeking economic and sustainable E-waste processing solutions. EnviroLeach's proprietary, patent pending technology suite offers the only true cost-effective, environmentally friendly and sustainable solution. Our team's priorities are to secure immediate full capacity feedstock contracts for our initial plant and determine the location and capacity of our next facility."

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology Company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, the EnviroLeach formula extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

EnviroLeach has formed an unincorporated joint venture with Mineworx Technologies Inc. to build and operate the EnviroCircuit E-Waste recycling plant. EnviroLeach is the operator and has control over the decision-making process of the joint venture and will share in the profits or losses of the joint venture on an 80% basis.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $15 Million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

