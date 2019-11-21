Premier Expands High-Grade at Mercedes Mine

Drilling Intersects 8.9 m of 9.41 g/t Au & 34.15 g/t Ag at Lupita Extension

THUNDER BAY, Nov. 21, 2019 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on its 42,000m exploration and delineation core drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Mercedes Mine, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The 2019 drilling campaign is currently focused on delineating new mineral resources in the Lupita Extension area as well as confirming potentially important discoveries at San Martin and Neo (See Figure 1, Table 1). Highlights from October drilling include:

San Martin exploration drilling expands high grade zone with:



1.4 m of 15.80 g/t Au & 69.00 g/t Ag (L19-457D) 4.6 m of 10.03 g/t Au & 57.65 g/t Ag (L19-496D)





Ongoing delineation program at Lupita Extension - highlights:



8.9 m of 9.41 g/t Au & 34.15 g/t Ag (L19-488D) 3.6 m of 7.96 g/t Au & 31.69 g/t Ag (L19-480D)



"Our Lupita Extension and San Martin drill program has emerged as an important contributor to the future of Mercedes," commented Stephen McGibbon, Executive Vice-President. "With true widths approaching 3 m and grades well in excess of 2019 production grades, each new result is quickly adding to the value of this operation."



Table 1 – Highlight True Width Intercepts from San Martin and Lupita Extension Hole ID Target From

m To

m Length

m True Width m Au

g/t Ag g/t LUPITA EXTENSION L19-461D Lupita Extension 144.0 148.2 4.2 4.0 4.07 35.41 L19-464D Lupita Extension 129.0 131.1 2.1 2.1 6.09 58.52 L19-466D Lupita Extension 148.2 152.6 4.4 4.3 3.33 38.80 L19-468D Lupita Extension 143.5 150.0 6.5 4.9 5.09 55.89 L19-474D Lupita Extension 180.0 182.2 2.2 1.9 3.47 36.50 L19-475D Lupita Extension 119.7 123.6 3.8 3.8 5.30 40.44 L19-478D Lupita Extension 144.7 151.5 6.8 5.5 3.23 63.71 L19-479D Lupita Extension 169.3 172.3 3.1 2.8 5.52 61.64 L19-480D Lupita Extension 136.3 139.8 3.6 3.6 7.96 31.69 L19-481D Lupita Extension 132.0 138.0 6.0 6.0 4.25 43.28 L19-482D Lupita Extension 203.6 206.0 2.4 2.4 3.18 36.80 L19-483D Lupita Extension 137.0 139.2 2.2 2.2 6.33 42.45 L19-486D Lupita Extension 112.3 115.8 3.5 3.0 8.40 36.49 L19-488D Lupita Extension 125.9 135.0 9.1 8.9 9.41 34.15 L19-490D Lupita Extension 112.1 116.8 4.7 1.8 6.93 22.56 L19-491D Lupita Extension 165.0 168.6 3.6 3.0 4.69 72.52 L19-492D Lupita Extension 162.5 164.9 2.3 2.1 9.91 80.70 L19-494D Lupita Extension 205.0 207.0 2.0 1.7 6.62 52.00 L19-495D Lupita Extension 198.8 201.3 2.6 2.5 10.78 55.90 L19-498D Lupita Extension 217.7 221.0 3.3 3.2 3.30 18.46















SAN MARTIN L19-457D San Martin 216.7 218.2 1.5 1.4 15.80 69.00 L19-496D San Martin 208.3 212.9 4.6 4.6 10.03 57.65

Lupita Extension

The Lupita discovery outcrop hosts a 3 m wide silicified vein of typical low-sulphidation epithermal textures and diagnostic green quartz. The Lupita Extension drill program was designed to expand the Lupita resource to the west. After a successful Phase 1 program of 18 drill holes with a 60 m spacing, Phase 2 started in May 2019 on a 30 m grid, aiming to create indicated mineral resource for the year end.

The Phase 2 drill program at Lupita Extension continues to delineate high grade areas and successfully expand mineralization 300 m to the west, where it remains open for expansion. The delineation program completed a total of 87 drillholes, of which 17 still have assays pending.

Based on drilling to-date, the average true width of Lupita Extension is approximately 2.9 m grading 5.56 g/t Au. Minimum mining widths in the Lupita area in 2020 are expected to be reduced from 4 m to 3 m, minimizing dilution in future mining at Lupita Extension. Development to access the Lupita Extension, which is displaying grades well in excess of the current reserve grade at Mercedes, is planned for H1-2020.

San Martin

San Martin is a target located 600 m to the west of Lupita, discovered with an intercept of 1.5 m of 5.56 g/t Au (L19-396D) in the first hole in May 2019. Additional drilling (10 drillholes) suggest an average true width of approximately 3.2 m grading 6.95 g/t Au. The two new intercepts recently drilled at San Martin continue to expand high grade mineralization with 1.4 m of 15.80 g/t Au & 69.00 g/t Ag in L19-457D and 4.6 m of 10.3 g/t Au & 57.65 g/t Ag in L19-496D.

Although these new results increase the high-grade discovery of San Martin, management believes the distribution and tenor of grade at San Martin may be similar to Lupita Extension. More delineation is planned in 2020 with the intent to upgrade mineralization to an Indicated mineral resource. Given a spacing of less than 60 m of drilling at San Martin during 2019, a portion of the mineralization will warrant inclusion into mineral resources at year end.



Table 2 - Collar coordinates UTM Project Hole ID North

m East

m Elevation

m Azimuth Dip Nad 27 zone 12 Mercedes L19-457D 551064 3360034 1214 110 -68 Mercedes L19-461D 551414 3360080 1251 172 -46 Mercedes L19-464D 551459 3360068 1253 130 -64 Mercedes L19-466D 551414 3360080 1251 172 -54 Mercedes L19-468D 551457 3360065 1253 140 -75 Mercedes L19-474D 551413 3360080 1251 178 -71 Mercedes L19-475D 551457 3360068 1253 167 -50 Mercedes L19-478D 551456 3360066 1253 176 -74 Mercedes L19-479D 551413 3360079 1252 183 -63 Mercedes L19-480D 551376 3359946 1305 079 -71 Mercedes L19-481D 551455 3360066 1253 185 -60 Mercedes L19-482D 551411 3360079 1251 198 -75 Mercedes L19-483D 551504 3360075 1262 135 -63 Mercedes L19-486D 551465 3359941 1303 029 -80 Mercedes L19-488D 551503 3360074 1262 171 -52 Mercedes L19-490D 551463 3359942 1303 290 -82 Mercedes L19-491D 551473 3360117 1252 139 -71 Mercedes L19-492D 551472 3360116 1251 162 -68 Mercedes L19-494D 551447 3360144 1245 158 -72 Mercedes L19-495D 551295 3360079 1247 135 -48 Mercedes L19-496D 551050 3359978 1215 171 -76 Mercedes L19-498D 551444 3360144 1245 184 -73

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high?quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines; South Arturo and Mercedes, and through future mine development opportunities at Hardrock in Ontario (Greenstone Gold JV) where permitting and development initiatives are ongoing and McCoy-Cove in Nevada.

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43 -101. Mercedes assay results are from core samples sent to ALS Chemex, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory in Lima (Peru) or Vancouver (Canada), for preparation and analysis utilizing both fire assay and ICP methods. For a complete description of Mercedes's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the technical report for the Mercedes Mine dated April 18, 2018 (effective date December 31, 2017), entitled "Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico."

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives.

