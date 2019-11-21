OTC Markets Group Welcomes Calibre Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF), a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Calibre Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Calibre Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CXBMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Calibre Mining Corp. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable Calibre Mining Corp. to more efficiently build visibility with investors globally. We look forward to supporting Calibre Mining Corp. and its shareholders."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

