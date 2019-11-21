Omineca Completes Pump Down Test at Wingdam

SASKATOON, Nov. 21, 2019 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") reports completion of a pump-down test on its flagship Wingdam project, designed to determine the success of the grouting program announced on October 11, 2019. This test, along with diminished recharge rates of water inflow since the test, indicate that the Company has severed the link between the current and historic underground workings at Wingdam. The test further indicates that the project should benefit from an 85% decrease in dewatering time. Additionally, all necessary work on the settling ponds has been completed.

Omineca, along with its partners, are currently planning the full dewatering program at Wingdam, along with rehabilitation of underground workings from the 2012 bulk sample program. During the rehabilitation phase, the Company will also install an additional engineered grout plug to permanently seal the project area from the historic workings upstream.

Omineca and its partners anticipate having the Wingdam Project dewatered before the end of 2019.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls a 100% interest in both the flagship Wingdam Project and the Fraser Canyon Project, through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The 2700 ha Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville Highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of the channel from conventional surface placer mining activity.

Qualified person

Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has prepared, read and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.