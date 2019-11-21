Max Resource Announces Cesar Exploration Update

Vancouver, November 21, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC PINK: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as a result of recent field observations at the Company's Colombian Cesar Copper-Silver Project, located 420 km north of Bogota (refer Figure 1 and 2), it has expanded its in-country exploration team and established an exploration office in the regional town of Baranccas in Cesar State, Colombia.

The exploration personnel now consist of two distinct field teams, each comprising an in-country geologist, prospector and two local field assistants. These two teams are assigned to different areas on the Cesar Copper-Silver Project reducing the amount of exploration time to advance the project.

The current exploration program continues to identify mineralized outcrops, with visible malachite, azurite and chalcocite, hosted in sedimentary and/or volcaniclastic rocks, typical of a sedimentary hosted system (refer Figure 3). The first shipment of samples from the current program will be sent to ALS Minerals Medellin in the next week, with analysis results expected 3 to 4 weeks later.





The Company cautions investors the Figure 3 photos are of selected intervals/samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Cesar Copper-Silver Project

Historically, the Cesar Project area has been explored from a local context, but never in a broader picture. First pass exploration (see November 6, 2019 news releases) identified 18 distinct copper mineralization within an area of 9 sq. km, open in all directions.

Grab sample assays ranged from 0.3% to 4.2% copper with 34 of the 43 assaying in excess of 1% copper, 15 of the 43 assaying in excess of 2% copper, and 4 of the 43 samples assaying in excess of 3% copper. Silver also appears to be an important constituent with values ranging from 1 to 116 grams per tonne. The company cautions investors that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

The phase two exploration program is now underway.

North Choco Gold-Copper Project

North Choco consists of wholly owned mineral applications (250 sq. km), located approximately 80 km SW of Medellin Colombia, encompassing 10 historic gold mines. The recent NW Gold-Copper Discovery (refer 29 October 2019 news release) outcrop reported 1 metre of 49.8 g/t gold and 4.3% copper, which continues under cover in both directions. The target area is also coincident with a Long Wave InfraRed (LWIR) anomaly and with elevated gold-copper soil values. Future work will focus on mapping and sampling along strike to extend the zone and on locating additional parallel zones.

Choco Gold Project

Choco Gold Project consists of wholly owned mineral applications (250 sq. km), located approximately 120 km SW of Medellín Colombia. These cover, or are adjacent to, historic production of 605,110 ounces of gold by Choco Pacific Mining (1906 to 1990), and encompass the conglomerate gold discovery, including the most recent concentrate results of sample 001 grading 340.84 g/t gold and 111.03 g/t platinum and sample 002 grading 222.06 g/t gold and 113.83 g/t platinum (see April 16, 2019 News Release). The Company has commenced discussions with a potential partner with the prerequisite expertise to assist with the gold bearing conglomerates.

Sample 001 consisted of 26.8 kg of material subsequently panned to a concentrate of 57.99 g which was subsequently assayed and reported. The numbers for sample 002 were 22.8 kg and 39.39 g respectively.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company with an experienced and successful management team focused on advancing the development of its landholdings in the rich mineral belts of Colombia, with significant potential for the discovery of important-scale mineral deposits that can attract major partners.

Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource Advisory Board, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

